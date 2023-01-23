Canara Bank Q3 net profit rises 92%; shares surge

Canara Bank has entered into a share sale agreement in relation to sale of equity shares held by it in Moscow-based CIBL with SBI, the bank said in an exchange filing, adding that based on share sale agreement and with the consent of Central Bank of Russia, entire shares held by Canara Bank have been transferred to SBI on November 30, 2022. The Bengaluru-based state-owned bank entered into the agreement for sale on November 11, 2022.

