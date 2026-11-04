Cancer drugs from space? Why pharma firms are looking beyond Earth to manufacture next-gen medicines

The next frontier in drug manufacturing could be hundreds of miles above Earth. Pharmaceutical companies are exploring whether microgravity can help grow better-quality drug crystals, potentially opening new avenues for developing cancer treatments and improving how medicines are administered, according to The Guardian report.

Advertisement

At the centre of these efforts is California-based Varda Space Industries, which is developing autonomous spacecraft that function as miniature manufacturing laboratories in orbit, as per the report.

The company aims to produce high-value materials in space and return them to Earth for further research and commercial use.

Varda has placed three spacecraft in orbit, with two launched on October 1 and another on October 20.

Roughly the size of washing machines, the capsules are reportedly designed to conduct experiments ranging from pharmaceutical crystal growth to testing heat-protection materials and navigation systems for atmospheric re-entry.

According to The Guardian, one of the experiments involves growing crystals of a potential cancer drug in microgravity, while the other spacecraft are testing technologies needed for their safe return to Earth.

Advertisement

Varda CEO Will Bruey told The Guardian that the launches mark an important step towards commercial space manufacturing, with more frequent missions expected to make the prospect increasingly viable.

Why manufacture medicines in space? The science behind the idea lies in microgravity, where the near-absence of gravity's effects can change how crystals form.

On Earth, gravity causes particles suspended in liquids to settle, while differences in density create fluid movements that can interfere with crystal growth.

In microgravity, these effects are reduced, potentially allowing crystals to develop in more uniform structures with fewer defects.

For pharmaceutical companies, this could have important implications. The size, shape and arrangement of drug crystals can influence how quickly a medicine dissolves, its stability and how it is delivered to patients.

Advertisement

More controlled crystal structures could help researchers develop improved drug formulations.

In some cases, medicines that currently require intravenous infusions could potentially be reformulated into injections that patients can administer more conveniently.

Dr Meganne Christian, mission manager for in-space manufacturing at the UK's Satellite Applications Catapult, told The Guardian that removing gravity-related effects could allow crystals to grow in a more ordered manner.

From cancer treatments to injectable medicines Varda is not the only company exploring the pharmaceutical potential of space.

As per the report, UK-based startup BioOrbit is also investigating how microgravity could help develop more convenient formulations of cancer medicines.

The company has sent a microwave-sized laboratory to the International Space Station (ISS) to study drug production in orbit. Its longer-term ambition is to develop self-injected cancer treatments that could make certain therapies easier to administer outside hospitals.

Advertisement

Scientists have been researching manufacturing in microgravity for decades, particularly aboard the ISS.

With the ISS expected to retire around 2030, private companies are reportedly exploring commercial space stations and specialised laboratories to support the next phase of in-space manufacturing, The Guardian report said.

Also Read | Varda Hopes New Research Draws More Drugmakers to Space Factories

Once experiments are complete, a capsule separates from the spacecraft, re-enters Earth's atmosphere and returns to an uninhabited landing area using parachutes.

Having already recovered several capsules, Varda plans seven more missions in 2027 and another 10 in 2028, according to The Guardian. Repeated missions will be important in establishing whether space-based manufacturing can consistently deliver reliable results.

Despite the promise, commercial space manufacturing faces significant challenges.

Launching equipment and materials into orbit remains expensive, and companies must demonstrate that the benefits of producing materials in microgravity justify the additional costs.

Advertisement

Regulatory approval will also be essential, particularly for medicines intended for human use.

The Guardian notes that space manufacturing is unlikely to be commercially viable for every application.

Its future will depend on identifying high-value products where the advantages of microgravity outweigh the costs.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.