Can India move beyond ₹1 candies? Perfetti Van Melle hopes so

“We don’t want the ₹1 business to shrink in absolute terms. In fact, we want it to continue to grow and remain profitable. The strategy is not to eliminate ₹1, but to ensure that ₹5 and ₹10 products grow much faster. If that happens, the mix will change naturally over time,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director of Perfetti Van Melle India. “I would like to double the turnover in the next three to four years. That would be a meaningful and ambitious goal for us,” he added.