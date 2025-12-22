NEW DELHI: Perfetti Van Melle, the Amsterdam-headquartered candy maker behind Chupa Chups, Mentos, and Alpenliebe in India, is pushing consumers toward higher price points of ₹5 and ₹10, even as ₹1 candies continue to dominate the market. The shift is part of the company’s effort to balance its portfolio in a candy market still heavily skewed toward ultra-low-value purchases.
Can India move beyond ₹1 candies? Perfetti Van Melle hopes so
SummaryWhile ₹1 sweets still drive most sales, the candy giant is betting on ₹5 and ₹10 products, wider distribution, and innovation to reshape India’s confectionery market.
