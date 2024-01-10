Cannabis-based drug launched to treat epilepsy in children

NEW DELHI :Akumentis Healthcare Ltd has launched a cannabis plant-based medicine in the market to treat seizures in toddlers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The drug, approved by the Drug Controller General of India, is specifically formulated to address seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet Syndrome, or Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, the company said.

Akumentis said its Clasepi drug has tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content below 0.1% and clinical studies have demonstrated its efficacy in reducing seizures, especially in cases where conventional antiseizure medications have proven ineffective. THC is an active ingredient of cannabis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company conducted clinical trials in 2022 in Haridwar on over 200 patients with epilepsy.

“Patients grappling with a rare and severe form of epilepsy often endure a protracted journey to obtain an accurate diagnosis, tolerating nearly five years of uncontrolled seizures from the onset," said Kanishk Jain, executive director, Akumentis. “In certain instances, individuals may enter adulthood without a precise diagnosis, despite wrestling with conditions like LGS, DS, or TSC."

According to the World Health Organisation, epilepsy affects about 50 million people worldwide, with 20% of such patients residing in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Clasepi is carefully designed to meet the specific needs of conditions, recognizing the limitations of traditional anti-epilepsy medicines," said Pradeep Patni, chief executive officer at Akumentis.

The company, however, said Clasepi is not recommended for individuals allergic to cannabidiol or any of its ingredients.

