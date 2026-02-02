Capgemini to Divest US Unit Criticized for Contracts With ICE

French IT services provider Capgemini SE plans to sell a US-based unit that’s facing scrutiny over its contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

The company said it would initiate the sale process of the subsidiary, Capgemini Government Solutions, immediately, according to a statement released on Sunday.

“Legal restrictions imposed for contracting with federal government entities carrying out classified activities in the United States did not allow the Group to exercise appropriate control over certain aspects of the operations of this subsidiary to ensure alignment with the Group’s objectives,” Capgemini said in the statement.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure last week asked Capgemini to clarify its links to ICE, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, after the company told him its subsidiary had separate governance and that Capgemini wasn’t aware of the contracts it signed.

Businesses have come under fire over their ties to ICE, which is leading the Trump administration’s mass deportation initiative. The backlash over the agency’s tactics has only grown in the wake of the second killing of a US citizen during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis last month.

French media outlet Observatoire des multinationales reported last month that Capgemini has had contracts with ICE since at least 2007. It reported that Capgemini Government Solutions had obtained a new contract in December related to locating individuals in a process known as “skip-tracing.”

In a post on Linkedin last week, Cap Gemini CEO Aiman Ezzat said that the company had been “made aware, through public sources, of the nature of a contract awarded to CGS by DHS’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December 2025. The nature and scope of this work has raised questions compared to what we typically do as a business and technology firm.”

In Sunday’s statement, the company said Capgemini Government Solutions represents 0.4% of the group’s global 2025 estimated revenue and less than 2% of its US revenue.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.