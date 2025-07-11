Primer | Capgemini’s WNS buyout: Not any old IT-BPO deal
Summary
IT and business services delivery is changing—from human-capital led to AI-led.
IT-BPO mergers and acquisitions are not new. But the $3.3 billion WNS buyout by French major Capgemini signals the impact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having on global businesses—and how IT-BPO can combine to serve changing client needs better.
