Capillary Tech set to file IPO documents by October; Warburg, others to trim stake via listing planned this fiscal
Top investors Warburg Pincus and Avataar Ventures will sell part of their stakes in the IPO to reach the minimum public shareholding norms.
Capillary Technologies, a company specialising in loyalty management and customer engagement software, is likely to file a draft prospectus by October and go public this fiscal, two people aware of the plan told Mint. This would be its second attempt at listing.