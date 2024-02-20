Capital One Is Buying Discover Financial
ANNAMARIA ANDRIOTIS , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Feb 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Summary
- The deal combines two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S.
Capital One said it will buy Discover Financial Services for more than $35 billion, a deal that will marry two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S.
