Companies
Real Estate: China’s loss is India’s gain as CapitaLand shifts gears
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 10 Feb 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- The Singaporean real estate investor plans to quickly establish a wider presence in India—going well beyond building office parks—to ride the growth prospects of the country’s economy. But that’s not the only reason.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: In the not-so-distant past, like business complexes around the world, International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB), a sprawling 69-acre campus in the city’s Whitefield suburb, had gone quiet as the covid pandemic saw employers shift to work-from-home, and later, to hybrid work.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less