Real Estate: China’s loss is India’s gain as CapitaLand shifts gears

Full speed ahead

Barring a few hotel assets, CLI didn’t have much of a presence in India before 2019. That changed when it merged with Ascendas-Singbridge to create one of the largest real estate groups in Asia. Ascendas, a Singapore government-backed developer, had in fact begun its journey in India in 1994 with ITPB. The tech park in Whitefield had been conceived a couple of years earlier, when then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and then Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong mooted the idea of developing infrastructure for the IT industry. Soon after, a consortium led by Ascendas, the Tata Group (which later sold its stake to Ascendas), and the Karnataka Industrial and Area Development Board, which owned the land, started construction on the tech park.