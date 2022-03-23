Car buyers struck by waiting periods extending up to 2 years

Delivery timelines are similarly stretched for other brands, including European carmakers Skoda and Volkswagen. According to sources, waiting periods of Volkswagen’s Tiguan go up to 6 months for some variants, and up to 5-6 months for the 1.5L Taigun. The company’s flagship Polo, which is now near the end of its life cycle in India, is also attracting waiting periods of 2-3 months. Skoda’s Kodiaq is sold out for the rest of the year, and production of the new Slavia will also only ramp up by May. For luxury carmakers Audi, SUVs like the Q5 & Q7 have waiting periods ranging from 2-5 months. Ultra-luxurious performance cars from Lamborghini are on a waiting period of 24 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}