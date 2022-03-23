Car buyers struck by waiting periods extending up to 2 years

Car buyers struck by waiting periods extending up to 2 years5 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Acute supply chain disruptions facing the auto sector are throwing up an unprecedented challenge for car buyers who are aspiring for a new set of wheels.
Prospective four-wheeler customers are having to contend with record-high waiting periods, going up to as high as 90 weeks, or nearly two years, on some popular newly launched SUV models. Auto dealers are wary of how long customers will be willing to play the waiting game, and are also seeing a greater rate of cancellations on bookings.
Moreover, uncertainties surrounding future availability of stock as some companies slash allocations are further unnerving dealers. Multiple auto dealers Mint spoke to said some OEMs may have to cut allocations committed to them on the back of new disruptions emerging from fresh lockdowns in the Shenzhen region of China and a prolonged standoff between Russia and Ukraine.
Some top-end models of Mahindra & Mahindra’s newest SUV XUV700 currently have a waiting period of 88-90 weeks, whereas certain diesel variants of the Thar have delivery timelines as high as 43-44 weeks, according to sources Mint spoke to. For Tata Motors, waiting periods are not as high, as dealers seem to have been allocated high-traction models in advance. “We may not see an immediate impact on delivery timelines, but the wait to normalcy is definitely going to extend with the recent headwinds leading to chip and auto parts shortages", a Bengaluru-based Tata Motors dealer said.
Waiting periods for the mid-sized SUV Nexon are at 6-8 weeks on average, 6 weeks for the Punch, and around 12 weeks for the compact SUV Punch, the dealer told Mint.
Delivery timelines are similarly stretched for other brands, including European carmakers Skoda and Volkswagen. According to sources, waiting periods of Volkswagen’s Tiguan go up to 6 months for some variants, and up to 5-6 months for the 1.5L Taigun. The company’s flagship Polo, which is now near the end of its life cycle in India, is also attracting waiting periods of 2-3 months. Skoda’s Kodiaq is sold out for the rest of the year, and production of the new Slavia will also only ramp up by May. For luxury carmakers Audi, SUVs like the Q5 & Q7 have waiting periods ranging from 2-5 months. Ultra-luxurious performance cars from Lamborghini are on a waiting period of 24 months.
“Some customers are getting frustrated with the long waiting periods and are cancelling bookings altogether. Our usual cancellation rate is about 5-10%, which has more than doubled to 20% now", a Mumbai-based passenger car dealer told Mint.
Customers are placing orders with multiple dealers in hopes of securing an early delivery of their car. Dealers are also observing that customers end up cancelling an existing booking if they are able to secure an early delivery of a model which may not be their first preference.
In fact, the shock of higher sticker prices of cars has somehow been softened by the high delivery timelines, and customers are willing to shell out a premium to get timely delivery of their cars.
“We are seeing customer sentiment start to die out because of price increases and exorbitantly high delivery timelines", a New-Delhi passenger car dealer told Mint.
“We were committed 300 cars for this month, but the company suddenly cut our allocation to 140 units. That’s going to inevitably increase waiting periods for our customers", said another dealer on the condition of anonymity.
“We are seeing a very healthy booking inflow, which is leading to waiting periods and pending bookings going up. As of now, we have over 300,000 pending orders, out of which almost 120,000 are for the Ertiga. Waiting periods for CNG models are particularly high", Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki told Mint.
He shared that waiting periods were highest for the Ertiga at 5.5 months for the CNG variant, and 5-6 weeks for the petrol variant. On average, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG models are attracting a waiting period of 9-10 weeks. The automaker’s latest offering, a new generation of the premium hatchback Baleno, launched in February, has already fetched over 52,000 bookings.
Srivastava shared that while the automaker has been able to improve its production month-on-month since September, with monthly volumes doing better than estimates, getting production back to 100% is still a while away – and in light of recent disruptions, the exact impact on production will depend on how long supply chain interruptions last.
Components manufacturers, citing high material inflation, are also struggling to meet contract requirements with OEMs at previously agreed-upon rates, and tier-2 or tier-3 suppliers may have to consider temporarily pausing procurement until commodity costs start to cool off. However, Sunjay Kapur, President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) told Mint that OEMs that there is no stoppage in procurement yet.
“There is a delay in chip supply, but the good thing is OEMs are seeing sustained demand, and as long they are producing, we will endeavour to supply", Kapur said, adding that manufacturers have been stockpiling more materials in the aftermath of Covid-19 to ensure minimum breaks in the supply chain.
“February had been a good month for production. We are also fine this month, as allocations for March are already done. However, these disruptions appear on the ground with a lag. We do expect waiting periods to get extended after March", Vinkesh Gulati, President, Automotive Dealers Association of India told Mint. “It is clear that customers will have to start planning their purchases much in advance going forward", he added.
