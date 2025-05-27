No rush to expand: CaratLane to open 40 stores this year, down from 50 last year
SummaryThe Titan-backed company reported a 23% income increase to ₹883 crore, with diamond sales up. Challenges from high gold prices persist, but gradual recovery is anticipated.
New Delhi: Titan Company Ltd-backed diamond retailer CaratLane will open 40 stores this fiscal year, less than the 50 outlets launched in the previous fiscal year.
