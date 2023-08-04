Nonetheless, Icahn Enterprises reported losing $269 million between April and June, compared with a profit of $128 million in the same period last year. Icahn blamed the performance in part on Hindenburg, saying that Icahn Enterprises’ investments in other public companies declined in value as a result of short-selling activity after the report. Investors were worried Icahn would be forced to sell shares of companies owned by his company. He also said the company reduced its short bets and “turned a corner in July."

