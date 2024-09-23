Rival Bain Capital is also in the process of creating an auto components platform. On 17 September, the PE firm said it was investing in RSB Transmissions, which makes automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems and aggregates. Bain said it would provide the capital to pursue strategic M&A opportunities towards building a diversified platform through RSB. “We are collaborating closely with the Behera family (the founders of RSB) and are committed to building a larger, more diversified platform," Rishi Mandawat, partner at Bain Capital, said last week.