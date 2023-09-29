Carlyle in exclusive talks for $7 bln-plus Medtronic units deal: Sources
Were an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks, it would mark the culmination of Medtronic's 12-month review of its patient monitoring and respiratory interventions businesses.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in two medical device businesses of Medtronic Plc at a valuation of more than $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
