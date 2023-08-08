Carlyle to buy 30% of Quest Global for $500 mn

For Carlyle, this is one of the biggest investments in recent times. Its $500 million investment is expected to help Quest pursue its inorganic growth strategy and widen global growth. In the last 12-18 months, it has invested $450 million in private lender Yes Bank, $275 million in wellness services provider VLCC, and $100 million in sanitary and bath fittings maker Varmora Granito. “There are three dimensions where Carlyle will be looking to work closely with the management team on to further strengthen the business—firstly in helping to shape the merger and acquisition agenda: Helping the company integrate existing acquisitions well and supporting them in taking bigger bets to expand its capability set; secondly, continuing to leverage Carlyle’s global network to expand client relations and deepen existing ones, and lastly to help the company be ready for a capital markets event," said Amit Jain, the managing director and head of Carlyle India Advisors.