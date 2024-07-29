Carmakers tripped up by choppy present as they chase an EV future
Mike Colias , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jul 2024, 05:36 PM IST
SummaryFord, GM and Tesla are all seeing their stock prices fall amid mounting signs of near-term pressure on profits.
Automakers are warning of profit pressures in their traditional car businesses, a fresh worry that adds to the challenges already posed by the industry’s costly transition to electric vehicles.
