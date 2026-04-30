Cars24 co-founder Mehul Agrawal steps back amid senior-level exits

Used-vehicle marketplace Cars24's co-founder Mehul Agrawal on Thursday announced his decision to step down from an operating role, in the latest high-profile exit at the IPO-bound company.
Announcing his decision on the professional networking platform LinkedIn, Agrawal said he would step back from his operating role but would continue as a member of Cars24's board. "There is never a perfect time for these decisions. But I know this is the strongest we have ever been," he wrote.
Just two days ago, co-founder Gajendra Jangid, who had served as the company's chief marketing officer since its inception, announced that he would also be stepping away from his executive role.
In March, the company's chief executive for India, Himanshu Ratnoo, resigned from his role, which he had taken on in 2024. The role was brought under the ambit of group CEO and co-founder Vikram Chopra.
In a post on X in January, Chopra announced the company's H1FY26 results and said it was considering going public in the next 6-12 months. Cars24's adjusted net revenue had jumped 18% year-on-year to ₹651 crore, while adjusted Ebitda burn fell by 36% to ₹162 crore.
These exits come at a time when the SoftBank-backed company is actively preparing for a public listing—a sign of significant reshuffling ahead of the listing.
Cars24 was founded in 2015 by Agrawal, Jangid, Vikram Chopra and Ruchit Agarwal as a digital marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles. Agrawal, an IIM Calcutta alumnus who had previously worked at BCG and co-founded the online furniture startup FabFurnish, served as the company's chief operating officer.
The startup entered the unicorn club with a $200 million Series E raise in 2020, and has raised over $1.3 billion in total funding from investors including SoftBank, DST Global and Alpha Wave Global. It last reported a valuation of $3.3 billion in 2021.
Ahead of its anticipated IPO, the company has been on an acquisition spree. It picked up automobile community platform Team-BHP in 2025, and has since acquired vehicle information platforms CarInfo and Vehicle Info, moves aimed at deepening its relationship with customers beyond the point of sale.
The company currently operates across India, the UAE and Australia, competing with the likes of Spinny, CarDekho and CarTrade. It claims that 11 million users visit the Cars24 platform every month.
Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.
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