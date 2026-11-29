New Delhi: Cars24's enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) venture Deployment Inc. is exploring an external fundraise of $5-20 million as the used-car platform looks to build the business into an independent enterprise technology company catering to clients across sectors, a senior company executive said, as it looks to build a higher-margin software stream alongside thin-margin used-car retail.
The company is in early discussions with several venture capital funds, while also sounding out existing Cars24 investors such as DST Global, Peak XV Partners and SoftBank for potential participation, chief financial officer (CFO) Shivanshu Makkar told Mint.