New Delhi: Cars24's enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) venture Deployment Inc. is exploring an external fundraise of $5-20 million as the used-car platform looks to build the business into an independent enterprise technology company catering to clients across sectors, a senior company executive said, as it looks to build a higher-margin software stream alongside thin-margin used-car retail.
New Delhi: Cars24's enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) venture Deployment Inc. is exploring an external fundraise of $5-20 million as the used-car platform looks to build the business into an independent enterprise technology company catering to clients across sectors, a senior company executive said, as it looks to build a higher-margin software stream alongside thin-margin used-car retail.
The company is in early discussions with several venture capital funds, while also sounding out existing Cars24 investors such as DST Global, Peak XV Partners and SoftBank for potential participation, chief financial officer (CFO) Shivanshu Makkar told Mint.
The company is in early discussions with several venture capital funds, while also sounding out existing Cars24 investors such as DST Global, Peak XV Partners and SoftBank for potential participation, chief financial officer (CFO) Shivanshu Makkar told Mint.
The actual capital requirement is likely to be in the range of $5-10 million, although the company has received interest for investments of up to $20 million, Makkar said.
"We are still evaluating the structures. In terms of the actual capital requirement, I think we are looking at anywhere between $5 million and $10 million. However, what we have been offered goes up to $20 million," Makkar said.
Deployment was launched in August 2026 as a 100% Cars24 subsidiary with an initial $5 million investment from the used-car platform. It currently has a 10-member team and is led day-to-day by co-founders Jayesh Gupta as chief executive officer and Aayush Gupta as chief technology officer. Gupta previously headed AI, scientific research and innovation at Cars24. The company has not yet decided whether it will retain a majority stake after the external fundraise.
"We will give our existing investors the right of first refusal before going out to find new investors. They are all excited about what we are doing," Makkar said, adding that the discussions remain at an early stage.
The venture aims to help businesses integrate AI models into their operations through forward-deployed engineers (FDEs), who work closely with client organizations to identify workflows that can be automated and implement solutions.
AI push and targets
Cars24 was Deployment Inc.'s first customer, with its technology deployed across functions such as customer support, sales, financing, vehicle inspections and other operations. Its offerings range from AI agents that negotiate vehicle transactions, alongside specialized AI models for credit risk, insurance and Indian-language speech.
Deployment is targeting enterprises across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer internet and telecom, among other sectors, with an initial focus on India, Australia and New Zealand, and the UAE. The company is also setting up operations in San Francisco to access AI talent and stay close to developments in the sector.
Aside from Cars24, Deployment does not yet have any paying external clients, though it is in talks with prospective customers. “We decided that we would first showcase our products and take it to our clients to show them what we have done at Cars24. We are now starting to onboard external customers,” Chopra said.
Core retail economics
Cars24 is pushing the AI spin-out to build a higher-margin software stream as it addresses the structural challenges of its core used-car business. The used-car marketplace is a difficult business to scale profitably in India, where more than 80% of transactions remain dealer-led, Mint reported in August.
Unlike new-car sales, used-car transactions involve significant costs associated with vehicle inspections, quality assurance, logistics and building consumer trust, leaving limited room for margins, according to Makkar.
"If you want to build trust with customers, there are several costs you have to bear that a dealer may not. You will not sell an accidental car, you will not tamper with the odometer, you will not park your cars on the road and you will not deal in cash. All of this makes it a very thin-margin industry in India," he said.
Cars24 is attempting to address this through a combination of vehicle ownership services and lending, which it says improves customer lifetime value and makes the overall economics more viable. The company says it earns an additional 5% through vehicle ownership services, over the 11-12% transaction margin, while lending contributes another 4-5%.
Cars24 reported an audited net loss of ₹441.1 crore in FY26, an 18.7% decline from the previous year. Its operating revenue fell 18.3% to ₹5,091.7 crore from ₹6,233 crore in FY25, while adjusted net revenue increased 27% to ₹1,411 crore during the year. Cars24 attributed the divergence partly to a shift in its wholesale business from an inventory-led to a commission-based model in mid-FY26, under which it recognises only the commission or fee earned on facilitating transactions rather than the full value of vehicles sold.
Cars24 expects to complete its reverse flip from Singapore to India and be IPO-ready by May 2027. “My primary target is to be IPO-ready by May. Whether we actually go ahead with the IPO will depend on three things: whether we need capital at that point, whether we can raise capital at the right valuation and whether we can provide liquidity to our shareholders at the right price. But in terms of readiness, there is no issue,” said Makkar.