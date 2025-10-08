Cashfree CFO Piyush Anchliya quits months after taking charge
Summary
Piyush Anchliya, who joined in April, was tasked with steering Cashfree’s financial strategy and guiding it towards sustainable growth.
MUMBAI : Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd’s chief financial officer, Piyush Anchliya, has resigned just months after taking charge, marking an unexpected senior-level exit at the Bengaluru-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech.
