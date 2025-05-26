Cashfree Payments eyes profitability as it focuses on $250-300 million monthly in cross-border payments
Rwit Ghosh 4 min read 26 May 2025, 04:26 PM IST
SummaryCashfree Payments is focusing on building its cross-border payments vertical, leveraging a recent $53 million investment and navigating new RBI guidelines while targeting businesses expecting significant revenue from the Indian market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Fintech startup Cashfree Payments aims to hit $250-$300 million in monthly cross-border transactions by the end of the year, according to one of the co-founders.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story