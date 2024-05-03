Companies
Cash-strapped Dunzo finally close to striking a “transaction” to settle its dues
SummaryCEO Kabeer Biswas informed employees on Friday that the company has also requested a bridge loan from investors to be able to pay pending salaries
BENGALURU : Reliance Retail-backed Dunzo is in the final stages of closing a “transaction" with investors that the cash-strapped startup has been looking to raise for at least a year to clear pending liabilities, including salaries.
