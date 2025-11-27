Catamaran Ventures to follow patient capital route in bets on India's manufacturing push
27 Nov 2025
Family office Catamaran Ventures is increasing investments in growth-stage precision manufacturing betting on the supply chain. The firm seeks mid-market private equity opportunities in aerospace, EVs, and semiconductors with investment sizes from Rs50 crore to Rs500 crore for mature businesses.
Billionaire N R Narayan Murthy's family office Catamaran Ventures plans to make more growth stage equity bets in manufacturing, a top executive at the firm said on Wednesday.
