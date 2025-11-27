In the electronics and semiconductor space, there are two burgeoning ends like a dumbbell. On the one end, there are plenty of startups but they're still very early in their journey, and on the other, there's fabrication companies which require very large investments to build out factories. Catamaran is scouting for those in the middle. “We're looking for companies that are in the semiconductor or data center space that are looking for growth capital support," said the Catamaran president.