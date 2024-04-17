Catch aims to double spice business, with eyes on southern markets
Catch that sells packaged salt and spices is owned by Noida-based DS Group. It generates around ₹1,000 crore in annual sales.
NEW DELHI : DS Group, the entity behind the popular Catch brand of spices, is looking to increase its market footprint, aiming to achieve sales of ₹2,000 crore in the next two to three years and further boosting it to ₹5,000 crore in five to six years. This growth is expected to come from a blend of expanding market reach and heightened marketing efforts.