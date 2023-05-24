Home/ Companies / Cayman Islands Regulator Exploring Legal Options After FDIC Seized SVB Deposits
Back

Cayman Islands Regulator Exploring Legal Options After FDIC Seized SVB Deposits

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 04:07 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
A bank will survive only as long as it can carry the bluff that it can redeem all deposits even if it were to do so all at once. To SVB’s misfortune, its bluff got called. Avoiding that fate is a perennial challenge for a bank (AFP) (HT_PRINT)Premium
A bank will survive only as long as it can carry the bluff that it can redeem all deposits even if it were to do so all at once. To SVB’s misfortune, its bluff got called. Avoiding that fate is a perennial challenge for a bank (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

Government official recently met with Chinese depositors whose accounts were drained after SVB’s collapse

HONG KONG—The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has engaged lawyers to assess its legal options after deposits at Silicon Valley Bank’s branch in the territory were seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a government official told affected depositors.

Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout