NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday that it has cleared investments into BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. by a group of investors.

The competition regulator said in a statement that the minority investment in the company was made by seven investors including two individuals. One of the investors is the Multiples group, which is directly or indirectly engaged in sectors such as film exhibition, financial services and banking in India, CCI said.

BDR is a pharmaceutical company specialised in oncology, critical care, gynecology, and neurology. It is engaged in manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations besides offering contract development and manufacturing services. SRF Transnational Holdings Ltd., is one of the three non-banking finance companies that are among the investors.

CCI’s statement did not mention any modifications to the transaction. The regulator is empowered to suggest modifications to a deal if it feels it could cause appreciable adverse effect on competition in the market. CCI said it will issue a detailed order.