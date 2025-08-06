Mint Explainer | Why India’s antitrust watchdog is investigating Google’s adtech business
The Competition Commission of India has ordered a fresh investigation into Google’s conduct in the display ad market following complaints of anti-competitive practices. Could the investigation lead to major changes in Google’s adtech operations in India?
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) closed its probe into Google’s dominance in search advertising but ordered a fresh investigation into the tech giant’s conduct in the display advertising market. What are the allegations? What does the CCI order say? And what could this scrutiny mean for Google and India’s digital advertising ecosystem? Mint explains.