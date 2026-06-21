CCPA fines Storia Foods, Mrs Bectors ₹1 lakh each over ‘100%’ claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed penalties of ₹1 lakh each on Storia Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd for allegedly misleading consumers through the use of "100%" claims on food products, a ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution statement said on Sunday.

The consumer watchdog also directed both companies to immediately discontinue the disputed claims from product packaging, websites and digital platforms.

“The term '100%' is a precise and absolute numerical expression and must correspond exactly with the factual composition of the product,” the regulator said in the statement.

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The action was taken under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022.

Storia Foods sells a range of packaged beverages, including coconut water, fruit juices, milkshakes and protein drinks, while Mrs Bectors Food Specialities markets bread and bakery products under the English Oven brand and biscuits, sauces and condiments under the Cremica label.

The CCPA issued its order against Storia Foods on 18 June 2026, while the order against Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd was issued on 9 June 2026.

Mint's queries emailed to Storia Foods and Mrs Bectors Food remained unanswered. The story will be updated if and when the companies respond.

Claims vs reality The latest action forms part of the regulator's broader crackdown on exaggerated and unverifiable claims in the food and consumer goods sector. The authority reiterated that claims relating to composition, quality, nutrition or health benefits must be truthful, verifiable and non-deceptive.

“The order reinforces the principle that objective claims in advertisements must be capable of substantiation. By holding that the term ‘100%’ is an absolute representation rather than mere promotional puffery, the CCPA has raised the compliance threshold for advertisers making composition-related claims,” said Manish K. Shubhay, partner at The Precept-Law Offices.

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Sou moto action The action against Storia followed a suo motu examination of advertisements for products including “100% Tender Coconut Water” and several variants of “100% Juice”, such as pomegranate, mango, mixed fruit and guava chilli.

The CCPA said the “100% Tender Coconut Water” product was made using coconut water concentrate reconstituted with water, while the product's reconstituted nature was disclosed only in fine print on the ingredient panel.

The authority also noted that the product contained preservative INS 202, making the accompanying claim of "100% Natural Tender Coconut Water" untenable.

Similarly, it found that products marketed as “100% Juice” contained varying proportions of water, fruit concentrates and pulp rather than being entirely composed of the fruit referenced in the product name.

In the case of Mrs Bectors, the CCPA examined claims such as “100% Atta Bread” and “100% Whole Wheat Bread” carried on product packaging, advertisements and social media platforms.

During the proceedings, the company acknowledged that the bread products contained 87% whole-wheat flour, the ministry said in the statement.

The authority held that a product containing 87% whole-wheat flour could not be advertised as “100% Atta Bread” or “100% Whole Wheat Bread”, adding that the simultaneous use of “100% Whole Wheat” and “Zero Maida” created the impression that the product consisted entirely of whole-wheat flour and no other ingredients.