CDSCO gives nod to Jardiance usage
People with diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and family history of kidney disease, are some individuals who have a high risk for developing chronic kidney disease
New Delhi: After giving the nod for the treatment of heart failure, the apex drug regulatory body Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved use of Jardiance for treating kidney failure and chronic kidney patients, said the drug manufacturing company Boehringer Ingelheim in a statement on Wednesday.