NEW DELHI: The Centre has called a high-level meeting of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Financial Services and public sector banks on Wednesday to devise ways to curb high-value bank frauds amid the growing use of mule accounts, according to two people aware of the issue.
Centre moves to curb bank fraud; calls high-level meeting with CBI, banks to discuss mule accounts, delays
SummaryThe critical meeting aims to address procedural bottlenecks like delays in securing prosecution sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act and poor coordination, which slow down probes into high-value bank frauds often involving bank officials and complex networks.
NEW DELHI: The Centre has called a high-level meeting of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Financial Services and public sector banks on Wednesday to devise ways to curb high-value bank frauds amid the growing use of mule accounts, according to two people aware of the issue.
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