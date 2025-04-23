Companies
Gensol won many PSU contracts. Here's what happens to them
Summary
- The Union ministry of new and renewable energy is overseeing the situation, and if required, it could consider rebidding the EPC contracts won by the Jaggi brothers-led firm from state-run companies such as NTPC and DVC.
NEW DELHI , MUMBAI : The Centre is reviewing all green energy projects awarded to embattled Gensol Engineering Pvt. Ltd to ensure their timely completion, two people close to the matter said, even if it requires rebidding some of the contracts.
