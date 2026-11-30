Centrica Plc told staff it’s seeking urgent talks with the UK government after the latter rejected a short-term arrangement for supporting its biggest gas storage site this winter, placing jobs at risk.

The company was told the state needs more time to decide on the Rough facility, Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said in an internal memo, according to a person who saw the document. Centrica has no clarity on how long policymakers will take, while its storage license expires in April next year.

The Rough facility off the East Yorkshire coast has been in the spotlight as it accounts for roughly half of Britain’s total gas storage capacity, which is already very low compared to continental Europe. Technically, the UK can store enough for 12 days of average winter demand — compared to three months in Germany — but actual stockpiles are currently much lower as the Rough site is empty.

Centrica will hold talks with trade union Unite about the potential implications of the government’s irresolution, while no decisions on roles have been made yet, the memo said. Centrica declined to comment. Sky News was the first to report on the memo.

Officials and the industry have long debated how much Britain’s limited storage capacity affects the market, since it’s increasingly exposed to global price volatility as the UK’s own production declines. Last month, gas prices in Britain and the European Union both surged to the highest levels in four years as the region entered its heating season with gas inventories at a seasonal low because of continued supply disruptions in the Middle East.

As a result, UK energy bills are set to rise 26% in January, the biggest hike since the 2022 energy crisis, threatening to undermine Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s efforts to ease a cost-of-living squeeze.

This winter’s outlook shows the country has enough gas to meet demand, and only 5% of the UK’s supply last winter came from storage, the Department for Energy Security And Net Zero said on Friday. “We’ve set out plans to maintain our gas security, including options for future commercial support for the sector, while ensuring all proposals provide value for money for consumers,” the department said in a comment to Bloomberg News.

The UK government closed consultations on the future of its gas network earlier this year, but hasn’t published its final decision. It said in August it needs more time to analyze what state support could potentially be provided, including a strategic storage reserve or a floating storage and regassification unit.

Centrica has repeatedly said it won’t seek an extension of its Rough storage license after it expires next spring, and will start decommissioning the four-decade-old site if there’s no government decision on supporting its future. The company has been in long discussions with the state on an estimated £2 billion overhaul to expand and redevelop Rough for gas and hydrogen storage.

SSE Plc also plans to close its Atwick gas storage site in northern England after struggling to make money from the business, sharpening Britain’s exposure to potential supply shocks.

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