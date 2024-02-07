CFOs, After a Volatile Year, Capitalize on Favorable Conditions to Issue Debt

Finance chiefs are taking advantage of favorable conditions in the corporate bond market while they last.

Big U.S. companies including General Mills, T-Mobile US and International Business Machines issued bonds in January, capitalizing on lower borrowing costs and stronger investor demand after a volatile 2023.

Excluding financial institutions, U.S. investment-grade companies raised $81.5 billion by issuing debt in January, according to Dealogic, a financial data provider. The sum was 38% higher than the same month a year earlier and the largest January figure since 2017. High-yield bond issuance, by comparison, increased 16% over the same period, to $22.3 billion, according to Dealogic. Including financial institutions, last month was a record January for investment-grade corporate issuance.

Chief financial officers consider a number of factors when deciding whether to issue bonds, including their companies’ refinancing needs and appetite for capital. Borrowing costs, of course, drive activity. So does the calendar, as companies generally aim to avoid events that could surprise investors or change their economic outlook, such as the U.S. presidential election.

Last month, a combination of favorable deal math and good timing prompted companies to tap the markets, and issuance is expected to remain steady in February, bankers and analysts said. Big companies in the market so far this month include Starbucks.

“Get it done while you can at decent levels is the mantra," said Andy Schaeffer, chief executive of ING Americas.

Here’s a look at what’s influencing CFOs’ decisions to issue debt.

Borrowing costs are down, investor demand is up

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday held its benchmark federal-funds rate steady at a range of between 5.25% and 5.5%, a more-than-two-decade high. But borrowing costs in the corporate bond market have nonetheless fallen.

Treasury yields have tumbled in recent months after reaching a 16-year high of 5% in October. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury closed Monday at 4.163%.

Credit spreads—the extra yield on a corporate bond over a Treasury of a similar maturity—have also recently tightened as investor confidence has improved. Investment-grade spreads declined 30 basis points in the three months ended Jan. 31, to 102 basis points, according to an ICE BofA index of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds.

Overall, the average yield on a 10-year corporate bond rated AAA, the highest level, fell to 4.27% as of Jan. 31 from 5.37% three months earlier, according to S&P Global Ratings. Yields on bonds rated BBB, the lowest category of investment grade, declined to 5.18% from 6.49% over the same period, S&P said.

At the same time, investors have flocked to the market looking to lock in higher returns. The Fed has signaled it could cut rates this year, meaning cash and other investments could soon generate lower returns. “This might be the last hurrah that you, as an investor, have to buy an investment grade, new-issue deal with a 5% coupon or higher," said Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights, a credit research firm.

Companies can earn interest on their cash

The decline in borrowing costs has created an opportunity for some companies to earn a higher rate on their cash than they pay on their debt.

For instance, cash deposited in a money-market fund earned an average annualized rate of 5.17% at the end of January, according to Crane Data, which tracks rates in the sector. That rate is an average of the 100 largest taxable money-market funds. By comparison, in December 2021, before the Fed began raising interest rates, the same rate was 0.02%. Money-market rates are expected to fall in the month following a Fed rate cut, according to Crane.

Still, many companies are issuing bonds to refinance existing debt, rather than add cash on the balance sheet, analysts said. Finance chiefs also must consider how raising debt would affect their leverage and other financial metrics, meaning the additional interest income generated isn’t necessarily a key driver of their decision-making.

Cash levels remain high after many companies added liquidity early on during the Covid-19 pandemic. S&P 500 companies had $3.549 trillion in cash and equivalents on their balance sheet during the third quarter of 2023, compared with $2.198 trillion during the same period four years earlier, before the pandemic began, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Good conditions won’t last forever

Analysts expect issuance to remain steady in February, though total volumes could dip as companies move through blackout periods connected with their quarterly earnings announcements.

Companies typically issue the majority of their debt during the first half of the year—especially this year, with events on the horizon that could make debt markets more volatile, bankers and analysts said. Among them is the U.S. presidential election in November. The threat of geopolitical tensions escalating in the Middle East is also a consideration.

Additionally, the Fed could cut rates fewer times than investors anticipate, which could affect investor confidence, said Blair Shwedo, head of fixed-income sales and trading at U.S. Bank. “That’s another reason we may be seeing issuers in general looking to go ahead and lock in financing," he said.

CFOs haven’t benefited from waiting to issue debt over the past two years, as interest rates and corporate borrowing costs rose steadily. Now that borrowing costs in the debt markets have come down and the outlook for corporate earnings looks good, finance chiefs are taking advantage of the opportunity that is in front of them, said Gregg Lemos-Stein, chief analytical officer for corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings.

“Why wait for something to upset the mix?" Lemos-Stein said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com