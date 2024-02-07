CFOs, After a Volatile Year, Capitalize on Favorable Conditions to Issue Debt

At the same time, investors have flocked to the market looking to lock in higher returns. The Fed has signaled it could cut rates this year, meaning cash and other investments could soon generate lower returns. “This might be the last hurrah that you, as an investor, have to buy an investment grade, new-issue deal with a 5% coupon or higher," said Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights, a credit research firm.