Finance chiefs’ use of corporate jets for personal travel picked up during the pandemic—and remains elevated as health risks subside and the economy slows.

While chief executives tend to be the primary executive beneficiary of corporate jet perks, chief financial officers too have increasingly benefited from personal use of company airplanes, according to data provider Equilar. Spending totals can vary based on jet fuel costs and aren’t comparable to ordinary commercial travel, but the median annual value for S&P 500 finance chiefs who received an aircraft perk was up around 20.5% in 2022, to $21,610, compared with 2019, the last prepandemic year.

At Walmart, named executive officers including its CFO are provided with “limited personal use" of the retail giant’s aircraft, according to a regulatory filing. The company in June of last year changed finance chiefs, but before stepping down, then-CFO Brett Biggs’s personal aircraft spending came to $212,236 for fiscal year 2022, which ended Jan. 31 of that year, according to a regulatory filing. This was the highest among S&P 500 finance chiefs for 2022, according to Equilar, and was up 123.5% from fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2023, personal aircraft spending for Biggs was $209,396. In that period, he served as CFO for around four months and then as an executive vice president through Jan. 31, retaining benefits such as corporate jet use throughout.

Spending on personal use of corporate aircraft for current CFO John Rainey, who assumed the role on June 6 of last year, was $424,200 for Walmart’s 2023 fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing in which the company said certain perks and benefits in general are provided to attract and retain executives. Walmart, in response to a request for comment, pointed to its most recent proxy filing detailing its policy on aircraft perks and how they are calculated.

Although the pandemic helped support companies’ justifications for extending personal jet use to top executives after scrutiny of the practice, to continue those perks can seem out of touch at a time companies are laying off workers and trimming costs, governance experts say. And with the potential for lines blurring between business and personal use, some observers question whether personal use should be part of a company’s costs.

“Going back several years, there was an anti-personal-use trend that … impacted personal use by all executives, not just CEOs," said Brinkley Dickerson, a partner at Troutman Pepper. Companies reconsidered this as the pandemic disrupted travel, he said, which has led to a “gradual increase" in CEOs’ personal use of corporate airplanes.

“Then we saw a relaxing on other officers as well, with COOs [chief operating officers] and CFOs the primary beneficiaries," Dickerson said.

Corporate spending on aircraft perks for chief executives reached a five-year high in 2022, according to Equilar. The median value for S&P 500 CEOs who received the perk in 2022 was $133,448, the data show, up nearly 22% from the year earlier and a more than 25% increase from 2019, before the pandemic upended air travel. This compares with a roughly 10% increase from 2019 to 2022 for the median value of all CEO perks, which along with use of corporate aircraft can include home and personal security and ground transportation.

Generally, companies must disclose the cost of personal travel on corporate aircraft if it exceeds $25,000 a year or more than 10% of the cost of all perks for a given named executive. Disclosures on cost calculations tend to include those associated with the flights themselves, such as fuel, landing fees and the crew’s hotel bills. Fixed costs, such as pilot salaries and plane depreciation, aren’t included.

Disclosure missteps run the risk of drawing scrutiny from regulators. On Tuesday, Stanley Black & Decker settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose at least $1.3 million worth of perks and personal benefits received from 2017 through 2020, mostly tied to executives’ use of company aircraft, according to the SEC. The company cooperated with the agency’s investigation and took remedial action, the SEC said.

Perk use is typically determined by the compensation committee of the board, sometimes with certain approval authority given to chief executives. Companies tend to fall into one of four categories when it comes to personal aircraft use: allowing it without requiring reimbursement; authorizing it up to a certain amount each year; permitting it but requiring an executive to pay the company back for certain costs; or a ban on the practice altogether.

While businesses that allow for personal use of aircraft cite a number of reasons for doing so, some governance advisers say unreimbursed personal travel on corporate jets raises questions about the business justification.

Corporate aircraft should be for business use only, said Charles Elson, founding director at the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. Executives using corporate planes for personal use should pay for it, added Elson, who is on the boards of ice cream maker Blue Bell Creameries and care provider Enhabit.

“It should be business-related," he said. “If it’s not, they shouldn’t be doing it, and I think a board that ignores that is making a mistake in not acting in the interest of the shareholders."

Last year, some 13.6% of S&P 500 companies offered their CFOs personal jet use as a perk of the job, according to Equilar, with PepsiCo and Caterpillar among them.

PepsiCo allows certain executive officers to use corporate aircraft for personal reasons. Personal use by executives other than the CEO—who is generally required by the board to use company aircraft—must reimburse PepsiCo for certain costs for flights above a limited number of hours a year as set by the snacks and beverage company’s compensation committee. Caterpillar allows for its chief executive and other top officers’ personal use of the heavy equipment maker’s aircraft, along with other perks such as ground transportation, with security and business efficiencies in mind.

PepsiCo said Vice Chair and CFO Hugh Johnston’s personal use of the company’s aircraft amounted to $106,111 last year, compared with $99,648 a year earlier, $77,262 in 2020 and $19,398 in 2019. Johnston receives a personal allowance for use of company aircraft as part of his compensation package established by the board and approved by shareholders, a PepsiCo representative said in a statement, adding that his use is consistent with peers.

Caterpillar reported $13,344 for personal flying last year for Finance Chief Andrew Bonfield, according to data from financial-research platform AlphaSense, up from zero in 2019. Caterpillar declined to comment.

Still, as companies navigate an uncertain economy, in some cases cutting costs and head count, executives and board members should carefully consider the optics of increasing perks such as personal use of a company plane, said Stewart Reifler, an executive-compensation attorney who represents CEOs and other senior executives in negotiating pay packages.

“It’s a perpetual challenge," he said, referring to the potentially negative perceptions around executives’ aircraft use. “And if the company is doing lousy, they better watch their P’s and Q’s."

Boards and executives are aware of the potential for negative reaction, said Margaret Foran, chair of the compensation committee of the board at specialty construction company Orion Group Holdings. As a result, companies have been more careful about perks generally, which includes aircraft use, said Foran, who is also chief governance officer, senior vice president and corporate secretary at Prudential Financial. Prudential’s named executives can use the company’s aircraft for personal use when practical and have to reimburse the company for incremental costs, according to a regulatory filing. Orion doesn’t have or lease corporate aircraft.

The cautionary mind-set tends to intensify if a company isn’t having a good year, according to Foran. “If you give someone a perk, it has to be because it’s connected to a core business reason."

