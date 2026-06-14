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Auto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore as PE interest returns to manufacturing

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read14 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Chamundi posted an operating income of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>440.69 crore in FY25 as compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>423.26 crore, a year earlier.
Chamundi posted an operating income of ₹440.69 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹423.26 crore, a year earlier. (Pexel)
Summary

The auto components manufacturer has relaunched the process after earlier discussions slowed, seeking capital to accelerate growth, professionalise operations and support future expansion.

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The promoters of Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures components primarily for the auto industry, are exploring a stake sale to raise up to 1,500 crore and have appointed KPMG as an advisor for the process, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The promoters of Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures components primarily for the auto industry, are exploring a stake sale to raise up to 1,500 crore and have appointed KPMG as an advisor for the process, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company is looking to raise about 1,200-1,500 crore to accelerate growth and professionalize operations,” one of the people cited above said. A second person confirmed that KPMG is advising the company and that several private equity funds have been approached.

“The company is looking to raise about 1,200-1,500 crore to accelerate growth and professionalize operations,” one of the people cited above said. A second person confirmed that KPMG is advising the company and that several private equity funds have been approached.

“The deal has been in the market for quite some time and had not picked up pace due to global uncertainties. But it has now been relaunched again,” the second person said.

Also Read | Spinny eyes up to $300 million IPO, draft filing likely next quarter

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If the transaction goes through, it would mark the company’s first external fundraise at a time when several promoter-owned businesses are increasingly turning to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning.

Emails sent by Mint to Chamundi’s managing director, Yasin Khan, and KPMG did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Manufacturing magnet

The planned fundraise follows rising investor interest in profitable businesses in areas such as manufacturing, driven by the government’s Make-in-India push and the need to create a diversified and resilient supply chain.

Some recent deals include Bengaluru-based semiconductor firm Tessolve’s $150 million fundraise led by TPG Growth and Bain Capital’s investment in Aurangabad-based automotive component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission.

Prior to this, Bain announced a strategic partnership in 2024 with RSB Transmissions, a global manufacturer of automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems. In the same year, Mint also reported on Carlyle’s plans to set up a $400 million platform in India to acquire and merge auto component makers.

The Chamundi story

Established in 1985, Chamundi is promoted by Ghouse Khan and his two sons, Yasin Khan and Farhan Khan.

Also Read | Acko is said to plan $300-million IPO filing by September

The company is known for its high-quality machined aluminium castings and offers end-to-end capabilities spanning design, manufacturing, melting, CNC machining, powder coating and assembly.

With manufacturing facilities in Tumkur, Karnataka, and Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, Chamundi has benefited from a steady flow of repeat orders from major automotive customers and the continued addition of globally reputed clients, Crisil said in a report last year.

Customer stickiness is also high in the industry because switching vendors involves lengthy approval cycles and time-consuming qualification processes.

Growth challenges

However, with around 40% of its revenue coming from the US market, Crisil flagged the possibility of moderate revenue growth and margin pressure due to export tariffs and broader global uncertainties.

Also Read | Agilitas Sports raises ₹225 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter

The ratings agency also noted that intense competition from original equipment manufacturers and large global auto-component companies could continue to constrain scalability, pricing power and profitability.

Even a slight variation in prices can have a significant impact on operating margins, as raw material procurement accounts for a substantial share of production costs.

Chamundi, which derives nearly 61% of its revenue from its top three customers, posted an operating income of 440.69 crore in FY25 as compared with 423.26 crore, a year earlier. Its profits narrowed to 72.48 crore from 92.06 crore in FY24, Crisil said in the report.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAuto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore as PE interest returns to manufacturing

Auto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore as PE interest returns to manufacturing

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read14 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Chamundi posted an operating income of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>440.69 crore in FY25 as compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>423.26 crore, a year earlier.
Chamundi posted an operating income of ₹440.69 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹423.26 crore, a year earlier. (Pexel)
Summary

The auto components manufacturer has relaunched the process after earlier discussions slowed, seeking capital to accelerate growth, professionalise operations and support future expansion.

Gift this article

The promoters of Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures components primarily for the auto industry, are exploring a stake sale to raise up to 1,500 crore and have appointed KPMG as an advisor for the process, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The promoters of Chamundi Die Cast Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures components primarily for the auto industry, are exploring a stake sale to raise up to 1,500 crore and have appointed KPMG as an advisor for the process, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company is looking to raise about 1,200-1,500 crore to accelerate growth and professionalize operations,” one of the people cited above said. A second person confirmed that KPMG is advising the company and that several private equity funds have been approached.

“The company is looking to raise about 1,200-1,500 crore to accelerate growth and professionalize operations,” one of the people cited above said. A second person confirmed that KPMG is advising the company and that several private equity funds have been approached.

“The deal has been in the market for quite some time and had not picked up pace due to global uncertainties. But it has now been relaunched again,” the second person said.

Also Read | Spinny eyes up to $300 million IPO, draft filing likely next quarter

Both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If the transaction goes through, it would mark the company’s first external fundraise at a time when several promoter-owned businesses are increasingly turning to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning.

Emails sent by Mint to Chamundi’s managing director, Yasin Khan, and KPMG did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Manufacturing magnet

The planned fundraise follows rising investor interest in profitable businesses in areas such as manufacturing, driven by the government’s Make-in-India push and the need to create a diversified and resilient supply chain.

Some recent deals include Bengaluru-based semiconductor firm Tessolve’s $150 million fundraise led by TPG Growth and Bain Capital’s investment in Aurangabad-based automotive component manufacturer Dhoot Transmission.

Prior to this, Bain announced a strategic partnership in 2024 with RSB Transmissions, a global manufacturer of automotive, construction, and off-highway equipment systems. In the same year, Mint also reported on Carlyle’s plans to set up a $400 million platform in India to acquire and merge auto component makers.

The Chamundi story

Established in 1985, Chamundi is promoted by Ghouse Khan and his two sons, Yasin Khan and Farhan Khan.

Also Read | Acko is said to plan $300-million IPO filing by September

The company is known for its high-quality machined aluminium castings and offers end-to-end capabilities spanning design, manufacturing, melting, CNC machining, powder coating and assembly.

With manufacturing facilities in Tumkur, Karnataka, and Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, Chamundi has benefited from a steady flow of repeat orders from major automotive customers and the continued addition of globally reputed clients, Crisil said in a report last year.

Customer stickiness is also high in the industry because switching vendors involves lengthy approval cycles and time-consuming qualification processes.

Growth challenges

However, with around 40% of its revenue coming from the US market, Crisil flagged the possibility of moderate revenue growth and margin pressure due to export tariffs and broader global uncertainties.

Also Read | Agilitas Sports raises ₹225 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter

The ratings agency also noted that intense competition from original equipment manufacturers and large global auto-component companies could continue to constrain scalability, pricing power and profitability.

Even a slight variation in prices can have a significant impact on operating margins, as raw material procurement accounts for a substantial share of production costs.

Chamundi, which derives nearly 61% of its revenue from its top three customers, posted an operating income of 440.69 crore in FY25 as compared with 423.26 crore, a year earlier. Its profits narrowed to 72.48 crore from 92.06 crore in FY24, Crisil said in the report.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAuto components maker Chamundi Die Cast seeks up to ₹1,500 crore as PE interest returns to manufacturing
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