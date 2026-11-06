Chandra hire D’Souza is Voltas chair; Trent MD joins board

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Voltas Ltd on Friday named Tata Consumer Products chief executive officer Sunil D’Souza as its next chairman, replacing Noel Tata, who is stepping down going by the Tata Group’s retirement rules for non-executive directors.

The appointment puts one of Noel’s longest-held board positions in the hands of an executive hired by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, who chairs Tata Consumer, and is Noel's rival in a deepening leadership tussle within the group.

D’Souza, who joined the Voltas board only in May, will take charge on 12 November, a day after Noel retires. He had earned his spurs by turning around Whirlpool's Indian subsidiary.

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Noel, who had joined the Voltas board in 2003, has been appointed chairman emeritus, with the board acknowledging his "distinguished leadership" and "unwavering commitment" to the company's progress.

The Voltas board has also appointed Venkatesalu Palaniswamy as an additional director in a non-executive capacity. Palaniswamy is the managing director of Trent Ltd, and has worked alongside Noel Tata to build scale at the apparel retailer.

The top-deck changes at Voltas come barely a week after Trent named longtime Noel ally Bahram Vakil as its next chairman. Two executives familiar with the matter told Mint that the appointment was made without keeping Chandrasekaran in the loop.

The appointments at Trent and Voltas offer a different picture of how the battle for influence is playing out across Tata companies. For now, the Trent leadership appears to have favoured Noel’s choice, while the Voltas appointments appear to have come through consensus, stressing continuity in the management, according an executive privy to the development.

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In other developments at Voltas, Mukundan Menon C.P., the current managing director of Voltas, will also retire on 24 May 2027, after a short tenure. Mukundan, hired from Blue Star last year and seen as a ‘bridge MD’, will be replaced by Jayant Balan, a Voltas veteran who leads the company’s room air-conditioner business.

Balan will take over on 25 May for five years, subject to shareholder approval. Balan joined the Tata Group through the Tata Administrative Service in 1999 and moved to Voltas in 2001.

Earlier this year, Noel decided to leave the boards of five public Tata companies and one privately owned firm. On Thursday, he stepped down as vice-chairman of Titan Co Ltd, which has not yet named a replacement.

Tata Steel Ltd’s board meets on Saturday, followed by Tata Investment Corp Ltd. Tata International Ltd, the group’s $3.6 billion private trading business, is the sixth company he is expected to leave next week.

Each change is seen as a sign of the growing conflict between Noel and Chandrasekaran, who has the backing of the Tata Sons board, including Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the board.

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Noel’s choice to follow the group’s governance rules also raises questions about Tata Sons’ decision to let Chandrasekaran stay beyond the retirement age: the Group has set retirement at 65 for executive directors, and Chandrasekaran would be 69 by the time he finishes his third five-year term in 2032.