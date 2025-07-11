Chargebee deepens India play as global clients eye country for more revenue
Rwit Ghosh 3 min read 11 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Subscription billing platform Chargebee is sharpening its India strategy as global clients expect a larger share of revenue from the country. Enabled by better infrastructure, the firm sees growing demand from Indian startups and international businesses looking to bill Indian customers efficiently.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Subscription and recurring billing management platform Chargebee is increasing its focus on India, as more multinational companies look to the country as a source of revenue.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story