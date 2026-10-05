Charity commissioner seeks reply from Tata Trusts over trustees’ complaints

Bengaluru and Mumbai: The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has asked the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, to respond to complaints filed by two of its trustees, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. The two have raised concerns about the trust's management and called for a prompt investigation.

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In a letter sent to SDTT on Monday, along with copies of the complaints, the Charity Commissioner gave the trust until 12 October to reply, according to an executive familiar with the matter. The complaints were filed by Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Co., and Singh, a former defence secretary.

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In their 25 September complaints, the trustees alleged "direct involvement of SDTT in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons and risk to the charitable status of the Trust". They also alleged "interference with independent decision-making by nominee directors.''

Srinivasan has further urged the Charity Commissioner to act against any wrongdoing an investigation uncovers, including suspending or removing SDTT chairman Noel Tata.



The development comes amid a widening corporate battle over the future of Tata Sons, the holding company of India's largest business group, with its potential public listing emerging as a key point of contention. On 17 September, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata opposed the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third term, while the rest of the board backed continuity under Chandrasekaran, citing the need for a public listing.



The rare revolt by the board against the chairman of its majority shareholder has thrust India's largest conglomerate by revenue into the spotlight.



An email sent to Tata Trusts seeking comment went unanswered. Text messages and calls to Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti also did not elicit a response.

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SDTT dismisses concerns

SDTT, which owns 27.98% of Tata Sons, dismissed the concerns raised by Srinivasan and Singh in a letter dated 5 October.

“We find it difficult, however, to reconcile the concern expressed in your letter, that SDTT should act only after deliberation at meetings of its trustees, with the complaints which each of you sent to the Charity Commissioner by e-mail on 25 September 2026, five days before your letter, in identical terms, asking that SDTT be directed not to convene, hold or act through any meeting or circular resolution until further orders,” according to the letter, sent by Noel to Srinivasan and Singh on 5 October.

According to an executive, three other SDTT trustees also signed the letter: Noel’s son Neville Noel Tata, former Titan Co. Ltd chief executive officer Bhaskar Bhat, and Mumbai-based lawyer Darius Khambata.

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“Those complaints also ask that the chairman be restrained from representing SDTT at general meetings of Tata Sons and from voting at its Board on the matters within Article 121, and that the composition of the board of SDTT be frozen. Your letter, which insists on collective deliberation, does not mention that you had already asked the regulator to prevent the trustees from meeting at all. We would nonetheless hope that, given the refreshing spirit of your letter, both complaints will now be withdrawn,” the four trustees said in the letter.

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SRTT case The Charity Commissioner’s decision to seek a response from SDTT contrasts with its handling of another major Tata Trust six months ago, when it barred the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from holding meetings or taking decisions without first allowing Tata Sons’ majority shareholder to respond.

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A 15 May order from the Charity Commissioner stopped SRTT from holding meetings or making decisions after Srinivasan alleged that its three permanent trustees had exceeded the state rule limiting such trustees to one-fourth of the total. SRTT currently has five trustees.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, Pune philanthropist Jehangir HC Jehangir and Jimmy Tata are permanent trustees of SRTT, which owns 23.56% of Tata Sons.

Anticipating regulatory action on Srinivasan and Singh’s complaints against SDTT, Noel and his son Neville filed several caveats with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on 1 October to ensure they are heard before the regulator takes any action, Mint reported on 1 October. Noel filed 21 caveats, while Neville—a trustee of five Tata Trusts that hold shares in Tata Sons and who is also named in Srinivasan’s complaint—filed 15.

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The move seeks to protect the trusts from an adverse order at a time when their combined 65.9% voting power in Tata Sons could be significant.

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.