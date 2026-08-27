ChatGPT, used by over 100m Indians, to now show ads to free users

New Delhi: Six months into testing advertisements on ChatGPT in the US, artificial intelligence firm OpenAI on Thursday said it will start showing advertisements to a section of its users in India, the company’s second-largest market. The ads will go live immediately, as the country prepares to welcome its peak shopping season of festivals.
In an interview with Mint, Dave Dugan, vice-president and head of global ads solutions at OpenAI, said the company expects one in every five ChatGPT queries submitted by users in India to see advertisements. WPP and Omnicom are OpenAI’s first advertising partners in the country, and companies can start submitting their advertisements on the platform at a starting price of ₹725 per day, he said.