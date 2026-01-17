ChatGPT is introducing ads this year. Why it makes sense.
Summary
The company said its ChatGPT Go service is available globally for $8 a month. It is billed as offering more than the free service, at a lower price than ChatGPT Plus, for $20.
OpenAI says it will be including advertisements in its free ChatGPT service. That isn’t a surprise: Other companies have made similar moves to cash in on the expensive tech.
