Chennai Metro Phase II: How Hitachi Rail's ₹1,620 crore contract will power driverless trains

The first section of Chennai Metro's Phase II project has opened to passengers, bringing Hitachi Rail's advanced signalling technology into operation. The system is designed to support fully driverless trains and is part of one of the largest metro signalling contracts in India.
The 15km Poonamallee-Vadapalani corridor was inaugurated on October 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. The route has 11 elevated stations and is expected to improve connectivity between Chennai's western suburbs and the city centre.
Hitachi Rail is working with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide signalling systems for the second phase of the metro network. Its Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology is designed to support Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4), which allows trains to operate without drivers.
The company was awarded a contract worth ₹1,620 crore in 2023. The agreement covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling, train control and video management systems for the 119km Phase II network.
The project is among the largest signalling contracts awarded for a metro system in India.
Hitachi Rail's CBTC system automatically manages train movement, including acceleration and braking. It also calculates suitable operating speeds in real time, allowing trains to run at intervals of up to 90 seconds.
When combined with Automatic Train Operation (ATO), the technology is designed to support driverless services. According to Hitachi Rail, the system can improve safety, increase passenger capacity, make services more reliable and reduce maintenance needs.
The technology is also expected to help improve operational efficiency as Chennai expands its metro network.
Speaking with Global Railway Review, Dr Manoj Krishnappa, Managing Director and Head of Rail Control India at Hitachi Rail, said: “The opening of the first operational section of Chennai Metro Phase II is a landmark achievement for Chennai, Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Hitachi Rail.”
He added: “Our advanced CBTC system has been designed to enable reliable and efficient GoA4 driverless operations, helping increase capacity while delivering a smoother passenger experience. This corridor is more than a metro line. It is a vital piece of sustainable transport infrastructure that will reduce travel times, support economic growth and encourage greener mobility across Chennai.”
The Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch is expected to strengthen metro connectivity between Chennai’s western suburbs and the city centre. A key feature of the corridor is its 3.7-km double-decker structure, along with advanced signalling systems designed to enable driverless train operations.
The new stretch is expected to ease daily commutes, improve connectivity and reduce travel time for passengers travelling along the route.