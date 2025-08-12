China advises firms to avoid Nvidia H20 chips amid security concerns, aims shift towards local alternatives

China has advised local companies to refrain from using Nvidia Corp.’s H20 processors, especially for government-related work. This move complicates the chipmaker’s efforts to recover billions in lost revenue from China and challenges the Trump administration’s efforts to convert those sales into a benefit for the US government.

In the last few weeks, Chinese authorities have issued notices to various companies discouraging the use of less advanced semiconductors. The notice was directed against the use of H20 chips for any government or national security-related work by state enterprises or private companies, according to a report by Bloomberg News citing people aware of the development.

‘Why Nvidia H20 chips?’ asks Beijing Some of these notices included questions, such as why they chose Nvidia H20 chips instead of local alternatives, whether this choice is necessary given domestic options, and if they have identified any security issues with Nvidia hardware.

Currently, China’s strictest chip restrictions are limited to sensitive applications, similar to how it restricted Tesla Inc. vehicles and Apple Inc. iPhones in certain institutions and areas due to security concerns. China’s government also once prohibited the use of Micron Technology Inc. chips in critical infrastructure.

Why is there demand for Nvidia chips in China? The H20 chip has lower computational power compared to Nvidia’s leading products, but its robust memory bandwidth makes it ideal for AI inference tasks, where models identify patterns and derive conclusions. This has made it attractive to companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. in China, especially as domestic chip maker Huawei Technologies Co. faces difficulties in supplying enough advanced components to satisfy market demand.

What are the concerns of China? Beijing has two main concerns. Firstly, Chinese officials fear Nvidia chips might include location-tracking and remote shutdown features, although Nvidia has strongly denied this. Meanwhile, Trump officials are investigating whether location-tracking could be employed to combat suspected smuggling of restricted components into China. Additionally, lawmakers have proposed legislation that would mandate location verification for advanced AI chips.

Second, Beijing is strongly prioritising the advancement of its domestic chip industry and encouraging Chinese companies to move away from Western chips toward local alternatives.

What may be the impact of China's latest stance? The Chinese government’s stance could hinder Nvidia and AMD from selling their hardware in the world’s largest semiconductor market. It also prompts questions about the Trump administration’s justification for allowing those exports just months after effectively banning such sales.

Several senior US officials have claimed that their policy reversal resulted from a trade deal with China, yet Beijing has publicly stated that the resumed H20 shipments were not included in any bilateral agreement. Recent notices from China to companies suggest that the country may not have originally intended to make such a concession to Washington.