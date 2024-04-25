China approves self-driving startup’s US listing amid signs of easing rules
SummaryChina’s securities regulator gave self-driving startup Pony.ai the nod to list in the U.S., in a sign that Beijing’s grip on companies seeking to raise capital overseas may be easing.
