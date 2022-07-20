China Evergrande prepares to shed light on restructuring as creditors’ patience wears thin
The embattled property giant has yet to reach an agreement with bondholders, but still plans to release an update on restructuring talks in July
China Evergrande Group has yet to reach an agreement with its international bondholders over a restructuring of the troubled property giant, according to people familiar with the matter, as a self-imposed July deadline to unveil a preliminary plan looms.
The Chinese real-estate developer, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities, defaulted on its U.S. dollar bonds in December 2021 after months of liquidity problems. In late January, after creditors demanded updates and threatened to sue the company, Evergrande pledged to release a preliminary restructuring plan within six months.
Advisers representing Evergrande’s creditors and the company have since had lengthy discussions about what is likely to be a complex and drawn-out debt restructuring. The advisers are still conducting due-diligence work on the scope of Evergrande’s assets and liabilities, and need more time to assess how much its business could be worth in the future and how much cash it could generate, people familiar with the matter said.
The assessment has been challenging because of the state of China’s property sector, which has been marred by falling sales and weak home-buyer demand. Typically, corporate restructuring plans can’t be formulated until investors have a complete picture of a company’s balance sheet.
With things still in flux, there is considerable debate over what Evergrande can or should say publicly about its future and how it plans to overhaul its business, the people familiar with the talks said.
Evergrande, however, is intent on releasing some details about its restructuring this month, they added. Creditors have been asking the company to hold off until some terms have been agreed on, such as how much debt a reorganized company will carry, the people said.
Evergrande is likely to provide a general update on the restructuring process to date, including its discussions with creditors and the principles it would adhere to in a restructuring plan, the people familiar with the matter said. It also intends to provide assurances that offshore creditors’ legal rights would be respected, they added.
Before Evergrande was engulfed by a liquidity crisis, the 25-year-old conglomerate was one of China’s largest developers by contracted sales and rode a yearslong boom in the country’s property market. It borrowed aggressively from the dollar debt markets to help fund its expansion, becoming Asia’s largest junk-bond issuer with around $20 billion in outstanding dollar debt.
Since Evergrande’s default, prices of some of its bonds have fallen by more than half since December to about 8 cents on the dollar, reflecting investors’ diminishing hopes of substantial recoveries from the debt. Bonds of many other Chinese developers have also tumbled in value. Before this month, Evergrande had avoided defaulting on its onshore debt, but the company said last week that it was unable to make interest and principal payments on a yuan-denominated bond that came due on July 8.
China’s previously booming housing market has experienced more than a year of sliding apartment sales, falling home prices and dozens of developer bond defaults. Evergrande, like many of its peers, had presold many unfinished apartments and promised to deliver them to buyers within a few years.
Last week, anxious homeowners that previously made down payments on projects by struggling developers threatened to stop paying their mortgages if construction stopped or wasn’t completed on schedule. The mortgage revolt—which includes some of Evergrande’s projects—is concerning for the company’s bondholders, who worry it could lead to more cash-flow problems that affect their recoveries.
Evergrande last year turned to its local provincial government for help after running into cash flow problems, and since then, representatives from the Guangdong government and state-owned enterprises have been involved in Evergrande’s restructuring plans. Chinese regulators have also told the company to give priority to finishing its projects and delivering apartments to homeowners.
Foreign creditors are expecting to recover funds from Evergrande’s offshore assets, which include two Hong Kong-listed companies: a property-management services company and a fledgling electric-vehicle manufacturing business.
Shares of both companies, as well as Evergrande itself, have been suspended since the spring, as all three firms have yet to release their 2021 annual reports and have other unresolved financial issues.
In March, Evergrande disclosed that banks had seized $2 billion from Evergrande Property Services, one of those two key subsidiaries, sparking an investigation into how the money left the company and who authorized the transfer. The company has yet to announce the results of that probe, which has led some foreign creditors to see red.
Evergrande’s electric-vehicle business, meanwhile, has said it intends to start mass producing commercial vehicles, and will likely need more capital to fund its production and business expansion.
Some creditors are growing impatient: One small offshore creditor last month filed a winding-up petition in Hong Kong against Evergrande, which related to a financing obligation that Evergrande failed to deliver on.
Evergrande has asked creditors, including the ad hoc group of creditors represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Moelis & Co., to sign letters saying they don’t support the petition, people familiar with the matter said. While many bondholders have done so, some have demurred due to a lack of clarity over the company’s restructuring, people familiar with the matter said. Evergrande’s advisers, which include Houlihan Lokey Inc., are actively trying to address those concerns, they added.
“We’re pretty pessimistic about the recovery for Evergrande’s bondholders," said Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia-Pacific Research at CreditSights. She added, however, that many investors are eager to see how Evergrande deals with its offshore debt, as it could provide a blueprint for other developers that need to restructure.