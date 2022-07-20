Since Evergrande’s default, prices of some of its bonds have fallen by more than half since December to about 8 cents on the dollar, reflecting investors’ diminishing hopes of substantial recoveries from the debt. Bonds of many other Chinese developers have also tumbled in value. Before this month, Evergrande had avoided defaulting on its onshore debt, but the company said last week that it was unable to make interest and principal payments on a yuan-denominated bond that came due on July 8.