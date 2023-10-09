China Evergrande's EV unit suspends $500 million share subscription deal, stock to resume trading
The Chinese company stated in the filing that the suspension of the share subscription deal was a result of significant uncertainties linked to the Evergrande group
The share sale plan involving China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and United States-listed NWTN, has been stopped. This information comes from a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange by China Evergrande on October 9.
