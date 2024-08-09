China is now the world leader in coffee shops

The early history of coffee in China is fuzzy. By some accounts it was Danes who opened the first coffee shop in the country in the 1830s. The drink didn’t catch on, in part because the Qing dynasty took a dim view of foreigners and sought to curb their influence. A record from that period described coffee as a “black liquor, which the foreign devils drank after meals, saying it can help with digestion". A century later Lu Xun, a celebrated author, wrote that he didn’t drink the stuff: “I always thought it was for the foreign excellencies." He and most other Chinese people preferred tea.