China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in the U.S.
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST
SummaryChinese officials have criticized the U.S. for its moves targeting the short-video-sharing app.
SINGAPORE—The Chinese government is signaling that it won’t allow a forced sale of TikTok, limiting options for the app’s owners as buyers begin lining up to bid for its U.S. operations.
